Berkshire Bank Sells 241 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.0% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $258.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

