Berkshire Bank Sells 450 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BHLB stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

