Berkshire Bank Sells 57 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.2% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $616.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $628.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.24. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

