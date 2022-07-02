Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 2,135,265 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 59.08 per share, with a total value of 126,151,456.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,643,500 shares in the company, valued at 9,195,417,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 59.01 per share, with a total value of 285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 55.49 per share, with a total value of 215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 55.27 per share, with a total value of 313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 57.34 per share, with a total value of 10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 57.32 per share, with a total value of 41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 57.10 per share, with a total value of 335,012,437.80.

NYSE:BRK-B traded up 4.48 on Friday, reaching 277.50. 3,668,568 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 302.77.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

