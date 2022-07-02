Berry Data Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Berry Data has a market cap of $208,043.14 and approximately $11,196.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00149259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00687179 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00083862 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016240 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.