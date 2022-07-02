Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.77

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.77 and last traded at C$12.14, with a volume of 7524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

