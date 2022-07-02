BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $112.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,763 shares of company stock worth $8,097,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

