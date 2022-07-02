BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.17 on Thursday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

