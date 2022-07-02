Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Shares of BGI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. 18,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,560. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.