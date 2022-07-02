Biswap (BSW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.55 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Biswap has a market cap of $85.03 million and $12.55 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Biswap has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00155106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00853923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

