bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits Market Cap of $4.23 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $2.17 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00149732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.11 or 0.00808576 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00083115 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016208 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.