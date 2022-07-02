Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits Market Cap of $5,268.75

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $5,268.75 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

