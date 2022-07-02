Bitcoin Private 1-Day Volume Reaches $58.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00272989 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00078990 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 151.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.