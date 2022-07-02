BitTorrent Price Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $742.72 million and $8,798.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007439 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005337 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

