BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc Announces Dividend of $0.06 (LON:BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BRLA stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73. The company has a market capitalization of £139.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.10. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($3.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 457 ($5.61). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 395.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 384.57.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

