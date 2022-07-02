Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

