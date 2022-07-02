BMO Capital Markets Cuts Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$37.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of GWLIF opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $32.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

