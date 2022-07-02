BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Get Rating) by 184.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKEM opened at $55.75 on Friday. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03.

