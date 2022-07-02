BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,956 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

