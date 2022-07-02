BOMB Reaches Market Capitalization of $162,948.89 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $162,948.89 and approximately $94,455.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,179.34 or 0.99983125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00040881 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00024056 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.