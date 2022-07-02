Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 398,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG opened at $1,767.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 143.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,091.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2,241.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.05 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,717.69.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

