Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.10.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,277,105. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.