Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.01 billion.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.10.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,277,105. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 306,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

