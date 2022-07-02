Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in June

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.0 days.
BORUF stock remained flat at $$3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.
