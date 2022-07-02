Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $318.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $380.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $565.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $456.29.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM stock opened at $314.59 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $990.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.96.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Boston Beer by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 44.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.