Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BOUYY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2786 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.13%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

