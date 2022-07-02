Brewster Financial Planning LLC Has $11.94 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

