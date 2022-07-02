Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.75

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $13.19. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 639 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of -0.34.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

