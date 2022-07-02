Brokerages Set BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) PT at $104.25

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXC opened at $69.29 on Friday. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a market cap of $669.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

