Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $118.50

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

