Brokerages Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Target Price at $31.94

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.94.

ESMT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EngageSmart by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96,181 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,899,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESMT opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. EngageSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.