Brokerages Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) PT at GBX 1,090.71

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,090.71 ($13.38).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.50) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.20) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.42) to GBX 1,225 ($15.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.80) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 757.40 ($9.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 778.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 768.86. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.60 ($12.24). The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

