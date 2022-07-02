Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target at $20.83

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $517,868.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,387.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Rasulo acquired 40,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

