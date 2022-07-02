Brokerages Set Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Price Target at $15.38

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABPGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LABP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LABP opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). As a group, research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

