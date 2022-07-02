Brokerages Set The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Target Price at $51.00

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.63. Andersons has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 29.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

