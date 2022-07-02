Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,622 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.78% of Brunswick worth $48,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 784.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BC opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

