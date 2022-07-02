BTIG Research Cuts 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $24.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of 89bio from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

