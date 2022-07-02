Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after buying an additional 848,790 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.04.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares worth $27,576,536. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

