Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 54.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $235.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

