Busey Wealth Management Has $1.73 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

NYSE SO opened at $73.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.76 and a 12 month high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

