Busey Wealth Management Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $215,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $69,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

