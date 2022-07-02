Busey Wealth Management Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 374.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

