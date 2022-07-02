Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $282.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.