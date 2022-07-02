Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $258.40 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

