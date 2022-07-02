Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $6,282,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 12.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Cerner by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,411,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Cerner Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.