Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,954 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $65.57 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

