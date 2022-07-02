Busey Wealth Management Sells 272 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $106.82 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

