CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Raised to €4.50

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.50 ($4.79) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.14) to €3.75 ($3.99) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €3.40 ($3.62) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.35 ($4.63) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.09) to €3.30 ($3.51) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CAIXY opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This is a boost from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

About CaixaBank (Get Rating)

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.