Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts IDOX (LON:IDOX) Price Target to GBX 65

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

IDOX (LON:IDOXGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 78 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LON:IDOX opened at GBX 57.20 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.34. The company has a market capitalization of £257.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,720.00. IDOX has a 52 week low of GBX 56.40 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 81.92 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other news, insider David Meaden sold 2,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.75), for a total transaction of £1,750,700 ($2,147,834.62).

IDOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers on-premises and cloud-based solutions including planning, building control, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.