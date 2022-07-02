Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,400 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cango by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cango during the third quarter worth $63,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CANG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 104,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,533. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $324.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). Cango had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cango will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

